Photo 1444

Had to try this out... it wasn't meant to be public this shot, but for lack of another photo... it's time to share today's training shot. I usually use Freeletics, but seeing as Centr offers a six-week trial, let's take a look at it. And in the absence of gym equipment: milk bottles and water huge bottle.
Toca esta… no estaba hecha para hacerla pública, pero a falta de otra foto… toca compartir foto del entrenamiento de hoy. Suelo usar Freeletics, pero viendo que Centr ofrece 6 semanas de prueba, vamos a darle una vuelta a ver que tal. Y a falta de material de gimnasio: botellas de leche y garrada de agua.
27th March 2020

petaqui

