Previous
Next
The light on the square by petaqui
Photo 1475

The light on the square

On duty, and it's funny because I remember that the confinement began just as we were starting duty at the pharmacy the last time; and that was six weeks ago. The picture has changed, but we're still halfway through not knowing the future. I can't wait to get out and get back to the way things were...
_________________________
Toca guardia, y es curioso porque me acuerdo que el confinamiento empezó justo cuando empezábamos guardia en la farmacia; y de eso hace 6 semanas. El panorama ha cambiado, pero seguimos a medias sin saber el futuro. Que ganas de salir y que todo sea como antes…
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Oh, m'friend, we're all voicing that lament, I believe! We certainly share a oneness of feeling with our friends worldwide, as though we all live in the same neighborhood now!
April 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise