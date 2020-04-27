The light on the square

On duty, and it's funny because I remember that the confinement began just as we were starting duty at the pharmacy the last time; and that was six weeks ago. The picture has changed, but we're still halfway through not knowing the future. I can't wait to get out and get back to the way things were...

_________________________

Toca guardia, y es curioso porque me acuerdo que el confinamiento empezó justo cuando empezábamos guardia en la farmacia; y de eso hace 6 semanas. El panorama ha cambiado, pero seguimos a medias sin saber el futuro. Que ganas de salir y que todo sea como antes…