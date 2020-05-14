Previous
Next
Office by petaqui
Photo 1492

Office

I'm so much of the digital world that notebooks last me years. The one in the photo, from Evernote (which is no longer manufactured) is from 2014, and being so mini, pocket size, it's not even half used yet. Reducing the use of forests for paper.
________________________
Soy tanto del mundo digital que las libretas me duran años. La de la foto, de Evernote (que ya no se fabrican) es de 2014, y siendo tan mini, tamaño bolsillo, no está usada ni a la mitad aún. Reducción del uso de los bosques para papel.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

petaqui

ace
@petaqui
Spanish 29 years old guy that loves photography and Nokia (as objects, of course I love as well girlfriend, family, friends...etc). Pharmacist working at Jaca...
409% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise