Office

I'm so much of the digital world that notebooks last me years. The one in the photo, from Evernote (which is no longer manufactured) is from 2014, and being so mini, pocket size, it's not even half used yet. Reducing the use of forests for paper.

________________________

Soy tanto del mundo digital que las libretas me duran años. La de la foto, de Evernote (que ya no se fabrican) es de 2014, y siendo tan mini, tamaño bolsillo, no está usada ni a la mitad aún. Reducción del uso de los bosques para papel.