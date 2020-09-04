Sign up
Photo 714
Cliff lines
...Gerringong
Ranica 4x5 Pinhole, Portra 160, Pyrocat HD
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Peter de Graaff
ace
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
film-lives
Maggiemae
ace
A great look at geology - this photo could be seen in all directions!
September 4th, 2020
