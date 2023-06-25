Previous
Missing the cricket by peterdegraaff
Photo 1434

Missing the cricket

...Kiriwina, Trobriand Islands

Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
moni kozi ace
Oh, wow!!!! Superb!
June 25th, 2023  
