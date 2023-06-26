Argonauts of the western pacific

...old versus new, Kiriwina, Trobriand Islands



It was drizzling as our tender took us ashore. A woman on the tender had luggage and her friend carried a bunch of flowers. They had used the P&O liner as a ferry to get from Rabual to Kiriwina overnight after flying from Port Moresby.



She said that she was going home to Kiriwina for the first time in over 20 years to visit her grandmother who was now in her late 90's. When the boat got to the dock the crew started to unload passengers from the tender. The girl returning home was in our part of the boat and would have been last among the last to get off.



It was obvious she was quite nervous and emotional. A fellow passenger shouted out to the crew, "Hey mate, can you let her off first? She is going to see her grandmother!" Proceeding to to the gangway everyone on the boat applauded her, she burst into tears, her journey over.



Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100