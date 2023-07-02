Previous
Keeping still mountains by peterdegraaff
Keeping still mountains

...the Mother, South Daughter & Tavurvur, Rabaul caldera

Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
so dramatic and almost other worldly! FAV
July 2nd, 2023  
