Previous
Photo 1439
"The blue mountains are constantly walking" – Dogen
...the Mother, South Daughter & Tavurvur, Rabaul caldera
"Do not slander mountains by saying that the blue mountains cannot walk, nor the East Mountain move over the water.”
Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
2
5
Peter de Graaff
@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Tags
pinhole
,
film-lives
katy
ace
FAV. This one is so calm, peaceful, and exquisite Peter.
July 9th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
So peaceful and calming.
July 9th, 2023
