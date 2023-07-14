Previous
The Mother, South Daughter & Tavurvur by peterdegraaff
The Mother, South Daughter & Tavurvur

...Rabaul caldera

Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
such a simple composition beautifully done Peter
July 14th, 2023  
