Red capped robin by peterdegraaff
Red capped robin

...Wirrabara

Mamiya 6, Velvia 100
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful silos!
October 8th, 2023  
katy ace
What amazing artwork, and a terrific photo of it, Peter FAV
October 8th, 2023  
