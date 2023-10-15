Previous
Photo 1490

Even small steps need big hearts

...when the abyss lies within, Bugong NP

Ondu 6x9, Ektar 100
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
