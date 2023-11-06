Previous
Flannel flower by peterdegraaff
Photo 1509

Flannel flower

...Actinotus helianthi, Abrahams Bosum Reserve

Olympus OM2, Ultramax 400
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Stunning, close-up detail. FAV
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise