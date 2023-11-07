Previous
Tick bush by peterdegraaff
Tick bush

...Kunzea ambigua, South Pacific Heathland Reserve, Ulladulla

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Corinne C ace
Lovely image
November 7th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh how beautiful ! love the diagonal
November 7th, 2023  
