Sandstone honey-myrtle by peterdegraaff
Photo 1516

Sandstone honey-myrtle

...Melaleuca capitata, Barren Grounds NR

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Perfect capture of all those little fringes
November 29th, 2023  
