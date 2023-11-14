Previous
Sandfly zieria by peterdegraaff
Photo 1517

Sandfly zieria

...Zieria smithia, Barren Grounds NR

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
Allison Williams ace
Great detail
November 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Such tiny little flowers showing so well in this one
November 29th, 2023  
