Round-leaved tea tree by peterdegraaff
Photo 1526

Round-leaved tea tree

...Leptospermum rotundifolium, Barren Grounds NR

Olympus OM2, Colorplus 200
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
katy ace
Love, the POV
November 29th, 2023  
