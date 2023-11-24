Previous
Creek Wilga or Bignonia Emu Bush by peterdegraaff
Photo 1520

Creek Wilga or Bignonia Emu Bush

...Eremophila bignoniiflora, Wollongong Botanic Garden

Olympus OM2, Ultramax 400
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Peter de Graaff

@peterdegraaff
I live at Shellharbour on the east coast of Australia, south of Sydney, and love to travel, hike, and explore the world mostly with film.
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Beautiful.Fav😊
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise