Three Weeks Late

We had to get off the M5 this morning due to an RTA and the diversion my SatNav provided took us through Little Badminton and Badminton (where the Horse Trials are held) and in between the two villages Carole suddenly spotted 2 huge fields of red poppies.



We called back into them on the way home after Dryham Park. They must have been absolutely fabulous 3 weeks or so ago.