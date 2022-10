White Tailed Eagle ?

Even with my 600mm lens, this is massively cropped (24mb to 2.5mb) in order to see it. It was with two honey buzzards, but much higher up and I was catching it through the only gap in the trees from the track.



A twitcher told us that they have been tracking 5 up from the Isle of White and that 1 is in Lincolnshire and he was convinced that what I captured is the Eagle and not a Buzzard. He's the 'twitcher' I'll take his word for it (but not 100% convinced)