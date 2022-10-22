Sign up
Photo 503
Wedding Party
The Bride & Groom with family and guests (the 2 page boys were fascinated with the drone)
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
wedding
,
drone
,
diferent-point-of-view
Casablanca
ace
That's rather fun! At ours, the photographer climbed an external fire escape to get the same effect.
October 23rd, 2022
