Eurasian Jay

We spent a few hours this afternoon at Hartsholme Park. We’ve known that there are Jays at the park, along the steam leading up to Black Bridge, we’ve seen them fleetingly in the past, but they’re incredibly shy.



We were shooting a male and female duck and their ducklings when I saw out of the corner of my eye this beauty come down to the ground and I took the opportunity to fire off a few shots. It didn’t stay long, the female duck and ducklings came ashore exactly where it was.



This was the best shot through the foliage of where we were standing.



