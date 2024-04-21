Previous
Eurasian Jay by phil_sandford
Photo 695

Eurasian Jay

We spent a few hours this afternoon at Hartsholme Park. We’ve known that there are Jays at the park, along the steam leading up to Black Bridge, we’ve seen them fleetingly in the past, but they’re incredibly shy.

We were shooting a male and female duck and their ducklings when I saw out of the corner of my eye this beauty come down to the ground and I took the opportunity to fire off a few shots. It didn’t stay long, the female duck and ducklings came ashore exactly where it was.

This was the best shot through the foliage of where we were standing.

Thanks for dropping by.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Wow Phil! This is fabulous. Such an elusive bird, well done. Fav.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise