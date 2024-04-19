Sign up
Photo 694
KFOR
En-route off my mountain, Mt Goles, to a BRITFOR O Group in the Kosovan capital Pristina back in 2003; somebody obviously said something to make me break character and laugh.
(And it really was MY mountain)
Thanks for dropping by.
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3641
photos
160
followers
183
following
Tags
way-back-when
,
when-we-were-soldiers
,
kosovo-force
,
kfor
