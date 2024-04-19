Previous
KFOR by phil_sandford
Photo 694

KFOR

En-route off my mountain, Mt Goles, to a BRITFOR O Group in the Kosovan capital Pristina back in 2003; somebody obviously said something to make me break character and laugh.

(And it really was MY mountain)

Thanks for dropping by.



19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise