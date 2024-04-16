Sign up
Photo 693
Back Garden
From here the lawn looks pretty good, get on top of it and it’s really not; lots of moss, root and shade damage from the trees. I need to dedicate some serious time to helping it.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
4
2
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
lawn
spring.
philsgarden
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautifully neat and tidy ! Fav. I assume that all lawns will be suffering from moss and the such after such a wet winter/Spring !
April 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
somehow I had always pictured your yard being bigger than it looks in this image. lovely pops of colour with the flowers
April 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice yard
April 16th, 2024
