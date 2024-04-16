Previous
Back Garden by phil_sandford
Photo 693

Back Garden

From here the lawn looks pretty good, get on top of it and it’s really not; lots of moss, root and shade damage from the trees. I need to dedicate some serious time to helping it.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautifully neat and tidy ! Fav. I assume that all lawns will be suffering from moss and the such after such a wet winter/Spring !
April 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
somehow I had always pictured your yard being bigger than it looks in this image. lovely pops of colour with the flowers
April 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice yard
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise