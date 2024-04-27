All Saints

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Stapleford.



Mentioned in the Domesday Book, the tower is medieval with the brick nave and chancel being built in 1770.



This small church is isolated on the edge of the hamlet consists of a stone west tower with a pyramidal roof probably done by C. H. Fowler during restoration of 1903-4. Nave and choir, reconstructed in brick in 1770, of a single, rectangular cell. There is a Romanesque pillar piscina in the sanctuary and a bowl from another pillar piscina reset into the SW corner of the nave.



According to Domesday Book, Countess Judith, niece of William I, held possession of the church to which a priest was assigned in 1086. Around 1300 the belfry had to be rebuilt because it had fallen into such a state of disrepair through neglect of maintenance on the part of the parishioners.



Thanks for dropping by