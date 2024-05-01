Sign up
Previous
Photo 2811
Barn Owl
Carole and I went back to 5 Mile Bridge this evening with the ‘big’ lenses and we were lucky enough to see two Barn Owls out hunting; one of which got close enough for a few decent photographs (and lots of garbage ones)
Thanks for dropping by.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
2
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 8
Taken
1st May 2024 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
barn-owl
,
5-mile-bridge
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful ! Super capture - fab and a fav
May 1st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Great inflight capture! Not always easy to photograph.
May 1st, 2024
