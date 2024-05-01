Previous
Barn Owl by phil_sandford
Barn Owl

Carole and I went back to 5 Mile Bridge this evening with the ‘big’ lenses and we were lucky enough to see two Barn Owls out hunting; one of which got close enough for a few decent photographs (and lots of garbage ones)

Thanks for dropping by.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful ! Super capture - fab and a fav
May 1st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great inflight capture! Not always easy to photograph.
May 1st, 2024  
