Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2819
Oilseed Sunset
And incredibly long day, left home at around 4:30 and got in around 20:00 with 360 new miles on the car for a 3 hour meeting that could not be held over Teams.
It is, I guess, what they pay me for.
Was in bed for around 21:45, set no alarms but the internal alarm clock sounded at 5:38.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3680
photos
159
followers
183
following
772% complete
View this month »
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
2818
2819
Latest from all albums
2815
156
704
2816
2817
705
2818
2819
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th May 2024 8:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
canola
,
long-day
Brian
ace
Stunning. Long day for you. Thanks for sharing
May 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close