Oilseed Sunset

And incredibly long day, left home at around 4:30 and got in around 20:00 with 360 new miles on the car for a 3 hour meeting that could not be held over Teams.



It is, I guess, what they pay me for.



Was in bed for around 21:45, set no alarms but the internal alarm clock sounded at 5:38.



