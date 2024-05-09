Previous
Oilseed Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 2819

Oilseed Sunset

And incredibly long day, left home at around 4:30 and got in around 20:00 with 360 new miles on the car for a 3 hour meeting that could not be held over Teams.

It is, I guess, what they pay me for.

Was in bed for around 21:45, set no alarms but the internal alarm clock sounded at 5:38.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Stunning. Long day for you. Thanks for sharing
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise