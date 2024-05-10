Garden 1 Arm 0

As a kid, back in the 1960s, when I was around 6 or 7 when living at RAF Wattisham in Suffolk where my Dad was based, I had a series of injections, in both arms, to see what I was allergic to. Not so much injections, but multiple pin scratches of various pollens etc, up both arms from wrist to shoulder. Needless to say, a couple of hours later I had arms like Popeye had to have an antihistamine injection from the Medical Officer, Sqn Ldr Stothers (how do I still remember his name but forget what I walked into the lounge for?)



My arms, if I don’t cover up, always look like this when I’ve been gardening, used to it now but it generally gets an “Oh my God!!!” From Carole.



Thanks for dropping by