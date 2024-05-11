Previous
Pub Still Life Display by phil_sandford
Photo 2821

Pub Still Life Display

A busy day; had to pop into Carole’s brother and sister in law to help them with a couple of things and then head to our annual reunion. Traffic due to the Nottinghamshire Show at Newark meant we needed to grab a bite to eat before we got to the relatives and I saw this display on the wall behind Carole.

A pleasant afternoon in the sunshine with old comrades ensued and we got home around 8:30pm (we did pop out at around 23:00 hoping to see the Northern Lights, but we didn’t see them)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise