Pub Still Life Display

A busy day; had to pop into Carole’s brother and sister in law to help them with a couple of things and then head to our annual reunion. Traffic due to the Nottinghamshire Show at Newark meant we needed to grab a bite to eat before we got to the relatives and I saw this display on the wall behind Carole.



A pleasant afternoon in the sunshine with old comrades ensued and we got home around 8:30pm (we did pop out at around 23:00 hoping to see the Northern Lights, but we didn’t see them)



