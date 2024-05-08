Previous
Alliums by phil_sandford
Photo 2818

Alliums

Well the Alliums appear to have survived the winter, not cold, but extreme wet. Not so sure my Dahlias have survived, got a feeling they will all have rotted.

Hey ho; there’s a replen in the greenhouse.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th May 2024 8th May 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
772% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise