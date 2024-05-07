Sign up
Previous
Photo 2817
Gated Sunset
Taken the other evening down at Fiskerton 5 mile bridge.
Thanks for dropping by.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3678
photos
159
followers
183
following
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
2816
2817
Tags
sunset
gate
fiskerton
5-mile-bridge
Lou Ann
ace
Just wonderful. Spring greens are so pretty and oh that sky.
May 7th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very vibrant!
May 7th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning!
May 7th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Super!
May 7th, 2024
