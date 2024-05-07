Previous
Gated Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 2817

Gated Sunset

Taken the other evening down at Fiskerton 5 mile bridge.

Thanks for dropping by.
7th May 2024 7th May 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
771% complete

Lou Ann
Just wonderful. Spring greens are so pretty and oh that sky.
May 7th, 2024  
Barb
Very vibrant!
May 7th, 2024  
LManning (Laura)
Stunning!
May 7th, 2024  
Dorothy
Super!
May 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
