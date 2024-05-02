Barn Owl

As I put on my sunset photograph, we popped back down to 5 Mile Bridge at Fiskerton again this evening, hoping to catch the Barn Owls again. After we’d donned coats, I watched two pigeons mating on a gate when Carole spotted a wasp and we both took photographs of it eating the wood of a fence post; as I took my last shot of the wasp, I looked up directly into the face of a Barn Owl that had come over the water’s edge.



I tried to shoot it, but I had set my lens to manual focus to get the wasp and by the time I’d realised that and corrected it, the Owl was 300 metres down the canal heading back to its box (there are 2 owl boxes along the river).



Carole then spotted one along the fence line of the field, a good 600-700 metres away which we watched and tried to follow before it popped up on the other side of the track and headed off up the Witham (lots of shots, both in and out of focus, of the Owl’s backside (do owls have backsides?))



Anyway, I got about 5 or 6 decent pics of which this is possibly the best.





Thanks for dropping by.