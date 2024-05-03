Previous
Woody’s Back by phil_sandford
Woody’s Back

Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts earlier today; I think it’s a ‘she’ and it’s the first time we’ve seen her in months.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd May 2024

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Jo Worboys
Wonderful
May 3rd, 2024  
