Previous
Photo 2813
Woody’s Back
Greater Spotted Woodpecker on the peanuts earlier today; I think it’s a ‘she’ and it’s the first time we’ve seen her in months.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
1
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd May 2024 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
Jo Worboys
Wonderful
May 3rd, 2024
