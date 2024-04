All Saints

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Hough-on-the-Hill



The Grade I listed church, which is dedicated to All Saints, is built of ironstone and limestone and dates back to the 11th century. It was restored in 1845. It contains monuments to the Payne family and is notable for its Saxon tower with an unusual circular stairway. The top storey of the tower was added during the 15th century.



