St Vincents

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Caythorpe



St Vincent's Church is a Grade I listed Church It is at the southern edge of the Lincoln Cliff in South Kesteven, and 10 miles (16 km) north from Grantham.



St Vincent's is only one of four churches in England dedicated to Vincent of Saragossa.The church is noted in particular for its double nave (one of only four existing in England, and monuments to Sir Charles and Sir Edward Hussey, and to the 18th-century astronomer Edmund Weaver.



There were two churches at Caythorpe in the 11th century recorded in the 1086 Domesday Book.The present church building dates from the early 14th century.



