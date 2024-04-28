All Saints

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Hougham.



The church consists of three-bay nave with side aisles, clerestory, W tower, chancel, a N chapel off the chancel, and S porch. The N aisle is of the early 14th century, the clerestory, first two stages of the tower, chancel, and S porch are all of later 14/15th century. Restorations by G.G. Scott in 1844-45 and Temple Moore in 1895-96.



Hougham fell in with the lands owned by Bishop Remigius of Lincoln in 1086; besides land he owned the manor here as well. At that time, the Domesday Survey records a church and a priest in the village. Robert the priest, who in 1086 was a monk in St Mary's, Stow, owned one carucate of land in Hougham