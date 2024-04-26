St Clement of Rome

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Fiskerton.



The name 'Fiskerton' means Fisherman's town and Fiskerton was both a fishing and farming village until the drainage of the Witham Fens after 1782.



The church is composed of 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th 15th, and 17th century parts having a west tower, a nave with north and south aisles and a rectangular chancel. The west tower is unique in that it is the only round tower of Lincolnshire, most likely pre Norman. Sadly, however, it is hidden behind four sides of a hexagon with clasping buttresses. The church was restored in 1863 by Ewan Christian when the aisle windows were renewed and parts of the chancel and south aisle were rebuilt. Inside, the north arcade, north door and arches between the nave and chancel are Norman and the south arcade is Elizabethan.



