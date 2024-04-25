St Peter and St Paul’s

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Reepham.



The parish church of Reepham, originally spelt Refaim or Refam, is dedicated to St Peter & St Paul and was first mentioned by Bishop Grosseteste in the 11th century.



The columns and arches of the south nave date from the early 13th century and the north nave from the early 14th century. There were originally north and south aisles but these were removed in the 18th century and the arches filled in. The north chancel window is early 13th century and the east and south chancel windows date from the 1836 restoration



