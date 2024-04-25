Previous
St Peter and St Paul’s by phil_sandford
Photo 2805

St Peter and St Paul’s

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Reepham.

The parish church of Reepham, originally spelt Refaim or Refam, is dedicated to St Peter & St Paul and was first mentioned by Bishop Grosseteste in the 11th century.

The columns and arches of the south nave date from the early 13th century and the north nave from the early 14th century. There were originally north and south aisles but these were removed in the 18th century and the arches filled in. The north chancel window is early 13th century and the east and south chancel windows date from the 1836 restoration

Thanks for dropping by

25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
768% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good bw
April 25th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Nice capture.
April 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise