154 / 365
Barn Owl
The Barn Owl flitting around the River Witham on Thursday evening. Silent, majestic assassins of the air.
Thanks for dropping by.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
barn-owl
,
fiskerton
,
5-mile-bridge
Casablanca
ace
Wow, what a treat!
May 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
May 3rd, 2024
