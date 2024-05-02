Previous
Barn Owl by phil_sandford
154 / 365

Barn Owl

The Barn Owl flitting around the River Witham on Thursday evening. Silent, majestic assassins of the air.

Thanks for dropping by.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
42% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wow, what a treat!
May 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise