The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Norton Disney.A splendid and ancient village church with lots of architectural highlights and interesting monuments. The village takes its name from the D'Isigney family from Isigney near Bayeux, granted the manor by William I for their role in the conquest. A 20th century descendant was Walt Disney !In 1949, Walt Disney visited the village and found out he was a descendent of family; every single Walt Disney film pays a tribute to the village of Norton Disney.