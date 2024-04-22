Previous
KFOR by phil_sandford
Photo 696

KFOR

My 'team' on Mount Goles in Kosovo back in 2003; we also had 8 RIC (Resident Infantry Company) from, at first the Finns and for the majority of my 6 months on the 'hill' from Sweden.

Twenty One years ago, how the time flies when you're having fun.

Thanks for dropping by
22nd April 2024 22nd Apr 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise