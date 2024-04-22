Sign up
KFOR
My 'team' on Mount Goles in Kosovo back in 2003; we also had 8 RIC (Resident Infantry Company) from, at first the Finns and for the majority of my 6 months on the 'hill' from Sweden.
Twenty One years ago, how the time flies when you're having fun.
22nd April 2024
22nd Apr 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
kosovo
,
way-back-when
,
when-we-were-soldiers
,
kfor
