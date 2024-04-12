Previous
Swan Heart by phil_sandford
Swan Heart

I also was able to capture the two swans making a heart as Carole did; like Carole, I’ve never seen this for real, just photographs. I think this is a parent and child, one of them is still displaying the last of its brownish juvenile feathers.

12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Phil Sandford

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 12th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Lovely.
April 12th, 2024  
