Previous
Photo 691
Swan Heart
I also was able to capture the two swans making a heart as Carole did; like Carole, I’ve never seen this for real, just photographs. I think this is a parent and child, one of them is still displaying the last of its brownish juvenile feathers.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
2
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th April 2024 9:14am
hearts
swans
stratford-upon-avon
parent-child
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 12th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely.
April 12th, 2024
