Shot At Dawn

The Shot at Dawn Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum, commemorates 309 British and Commonwealth soldiers who were shot for desertion, cowardice, striking a senior officer, disobeying a lawful order, casting away arms, mutiny and sleeping at post during the First World War. Most of them were sentenced after a short trial at which no real opportunity for defence was allowed. Today, it is recognised that some were underage when they volunteered and that many of them were suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which was not recognised as a medical condition until 1980. In 2006 they were officially pardoned by the British Government.



The memorial was deliberately located at the most easterly part of the Arboretum where the sun rises first.



It’s the most moving of the memorials at the NMA and one that always makes me pause for thought.



Thanks for dropping by.