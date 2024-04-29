April Books

Another collage of my monthly reading. Still reading Beyond the Wall by Katja Hoyer the Anglo/German historian. Have finally read 'Til We Meet Again' the diary of Bert Martin, the father of Hazel who we all know from here. The Lost Pope, by Glenn Cooper with is character Calvin Donavan (a rival to Dan Brown's Robert Langdon). I'm still dropping in and out of 81, the story of Spurs FA Cup wining team and I've read two books by Simon Toyne, the novella Broken Promise and I'm currently reading The Boy Who Saw, both of which feature the mysterious Solomon Creed.