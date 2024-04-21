Previous
Hartsholme Robins by phil_sandford
Hartsholme Robins

Pretty certain they’re all different birds, don’t think they’re sentient to follow a pair of humans for 2 hours around a 4 mile loop (but who knows?)

Thanks for dropping by.
21st April 2024 21st Apr 24

Phil Sandford

gloria jones ace
Super collage
April 21st, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
Fabulous collage!
April 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great collage
April 21st, 2024  
Olwynne
Gorgeous collage. Robins are so cute
April 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super study of the robin !
April 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
They clearly love humans!
April 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
April 21st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They are pretty used to folk here. We saw so many today!
April 21st, 2024  
