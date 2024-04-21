Sign up
Previous
149 / 365
Hartsholme Robins
Pretty certain they’re all different birds, don’t think they’re sentient to follow a pair of humans for 2 hours around a 4 mile loop (but who knows?)
Thanks for dropping by.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
8
3
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3645
photos
160
followers
183
following
Tags
collage
,
robins
,
hartsholme-park
gloria jones
ace
Super collage
April 21st, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Fabulous collage!
April 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great collage
April 21st, 2024
Olwynne
Gorgeous collage. Robins are so cute
April 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super study of the robin !
April 21st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
They clearly love humans!
April 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how lovely
April 21st, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They are pretty used to folk here. We saw so many today!
April 21st, 2024
