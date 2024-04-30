30 Shots 2024 - Lincolnshire Parish Churches

Think I bored myself in the end this month, let alone all of you; thankfully the month is over, the mileage on the car has been worth it and the history of some of these gorgeous medieval churches (many now closed and abandoned) is stunning.
Hope I haven't bored you too much; I must thank my partner in photography, @carole_sandford, for suggesting I alternate between colour and black n white (I was going to do the whole month in black n white) as it's a far better looking month for taking her advice.
The names were
All Saints x 6
St Peter's x 6
St John's x 2
St Andrew's x 2
St Michael's x 1
St Laurence x 1
St Chad's x 1
St Hillary's x 1
St Giles' x 1
St Vincent's x 1
St Cuthbert's x 1
St Germain's x 1
St Clement's of Rome x 1
St James' x 1
St Peter & St Laurence x 1
St Michael & All Angels x 1
St Michael & All Saints x 1
St Mary & Peter x 1