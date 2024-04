30 Shots 2024 - Lincolnshire Parish Churches

Think I bored myself in the end this month, let alone all of you; thankfully the month is over, the mileage on the car has been worth it and the history of some of these gorgeous medieval churches (many now closed and abandoned) is stunning.Hope I haven't bored you too much; I must thank my partner in photography, @carole_sandford , for suggesting I alternate between colour and black n white (I was going to do the whole month in black n white) as it's a far better looking month for taking her advice.The names wereAll Saints x 6St Peter's x 6St John's x 2St Andrew's x 2St Michael's x 1St Laurence x 1St Chad's x 1St Hillary's x 1St Giles' x 1St Vincent's x 1St Cuthbert's x 1St Germain's x 1St Clement's of Rome x 1St James' x 1St Peter & St Laurence x 1St Michael & All Angels x 1St Michael & All Saints x 1St Mary & Peter x 1Thanks for dropping by