Ann Hathaway’s Cottage

Shakespeare’s wife, not the Hollywood actress.



Have never been here before, booked at the weekend and then remembered when we came in November we’d bought an annual ticket. This was confirmed when we entered and I said “consider it a donation.”



Amazing building, has had 2 large extensions since Ann’s time, but was still in the Hathaway family when these were completed. Apparently there are still Hathaways living in the village.



Thanks for dropping by.