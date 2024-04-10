Sign up
Previous
Photo 689
Ann Hathaway’s Cottage
Shakespeare’s wife, not the Hollywood actress.
Have never been here before, booked at the weekend and then remembered when we came in November we’d bought an annual ticket. This was confirmed when we entered and I said “consider it a donation.”
Amazing building, has had 2 large extensions since Ann’s time, but was still in the Hathaway family when these were completed. Apparently there are still Hathaways living in the village.
Thanks for dropping by.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
10
Comments
2
2
Those Little Extras
iPhone 14
10th April 2024 10:09am
Public
Tags
shakespeare
,
stratford-upon-avon
,
ann-hathaway
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot of A world famous building.
April 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
April 10th, 2024
