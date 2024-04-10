Previous
Ann Hathaway’s Cottage by phil_sandford
Photo 689

Ann Hathaway’s Cottage

Shakespeare’s wife, not the Hollywood actress.

Have never been here before, booked at the weekend and then remembered when we came in November we’d bought an annual ticket. This was confirmed when we entered and I said “consider it a donation.”

Amazing building, has had 2 large extensions since Ann’s time, but was still in the Hathaway family when these were completed. Apparently there are still Hathaways living in the village.

10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot of A world famous building.
April 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 10th, 2024  
