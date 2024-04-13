Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 692
Coo !!
“I know you’re photographing the swans, but this is my best side.”
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3633
photos
160
followers
183
following
189% complete
View this month »
685
686
687
688
689
690
691
692
Latest from all albums
147
690
2791
148
691
2792
2793
692
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Those Little Extras
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
11th April 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stratford
,
pigeon
,
coo
Dorothy
ace
Very good 😊. They really are a pretty bird, just too many!
April 13th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Lovely colours
April 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close