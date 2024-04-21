St Mary and St Peter

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Waddingham.



The origin of the church of St Peter is likely to be between the 1170s and 1270s. The church was never appropriated and remained under the management of the priory until the dissolution of monasteries in 1538. The church was described as having a chancel, nave and bell cote with a single bell and in 1602 was described as having defects which would be speedily repaired.



The site of the church is recorded as being to the north west of the church of St Mary and sharing a burial ground. St Peter's suffered from a low benefice and parish income thus falling into disrepair and in 1678 the benefice was combined with St Mary's. An order to demolish the church of St Peter was issued.



The church of St Mary was built in the main in the 13th and 15th centuries. There is sufficient evidence to believe that the present day church has the same basic structure from the original building. No evidence has been found to show that the church has been rebuilt, merely renovated and adapted in 1858 when Revd Windsor Berry came to the parish. The major change was the raising of the roof. There are three bells in the tower which cannot be rung because the bell frame is in need of expensive repair.



