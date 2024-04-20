Previous
St James’ by phil_sandford
St James’

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Dry Doddington (yes, the tower is leaning badly)

The Church was built initially as a Chapel of Ease for All Saints Church, Westborough, becoming a separate parish later. It has a significantly westward leaning tower and is a Grade II* listed building dating from the 12th century, with the tower being early 14th century. Significant restoration (including raising the roof to its present level ) was carried out in 1876 when it was consecrated. The tower is thought to have moved in the late 19th or early 20th century. It was underpinned in 1919 and appears to have been stable since then.

Phil Sandford

