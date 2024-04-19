St Andrew’s

The Lincolnshire Parish Church of Redbourne.



This substantial church, built largely in the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries, has a wonderfully tall, slender tower. The interior is an attractive mix of Decorated and Perpendicular with Georgian and Victorian.



Rebuilding took place in the later part of the 18th century; this included new north and south chapels in the 1770s by William and Thomas Lumby of Lincoln. The plaster ceilings date from 1775 to 1777, and the top two stages were added to the tower in 1785. A new west door, partial rebuilding of the aisles, the chancel, and the clerestory, probably also date from this period. The south chapel was rebuilt in early 19th century as a mausoleum for the Dukes of St Albans.



